‘Stop Telling People I killed My Mother’ – Stonebwoy Blasts Shatta

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Just when everyone thought Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s feud has ended, a whole new chapter to their rivalry has flipped and this time around it transcends the contest of “who is better than who”.

Stonebwoy has issued a strict warning to Shatta Wale to desist from spreading false rumours about him.

The musician accused the self-acclaimed dancehall king of telling people he killed his mother.

Visibly unhappy with the turn of events, Stonebwoy has vowed to ‘dramatically’ deal with the Shatta the next time the latter spreads false issues concerning his mother’s death.

In an interview with HitzFM which later turned into a heated conversation, Stonebwoy who seems fed up with Shatta Wale’s spite towards him has cautioned Wale stay out of his business or face his wrath.

“You go around saying I killed my mother and you go behind me and say yo killer. Bomboclat. I’m waiting for one person and himself to come and tell me that I killed my mother and it will be beautiful in this Ghana. …… tell him to fuck off or else,” he stated

He stated that Shatta would have been beaten during a concert in London but for the timely intervention of Bola Ray.

Stonebwoy further revealed that Shatta had caused a lot of troubles in Jamaica and he would have been killed if he were still living there.

“He was about to be beaten in London when Bola Ray pleaded on his behalf. If it was in Jamaica, he would been dead by now. Nigga things he is a gee, nigga thinks he is a Jamaican. He has wronged so many people there,” he stated.

The ‘Bawasaba’ hitmaker advised his co-Zylofon media signee to stop acting proud and go beg for forgiveness from all those he had offended.

“Go and beg those you have offended because you are nobody but as for me, don’t joke with me cos I’m a vexterati. You cannot diss my mother and go scot free,” he added.

The ‘Gringo’ hitmaker has had conflicts with top artistes including Samini, Iwan, some international acts, and many more.

The famous feud between the dancehall acts started before 2013 when the two met on Dzifaffanie’s “Late Nite Celebrity Show” on ETV for an interview which nearly led to exchange of blows.

The rest is history.

-Ghanaweb