Stop Takeovers Minister Tells NPP Youth

Salifu Saeed

The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed has ordered New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the region to stop the violent takeover of government properties in the region.

The Minister said he had been briefed by the police on the happenings in the region, especially the incident at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

“The keys of the Tamale Teaching Hospital have been given to the authorities of the facility,” he said.

Mr Saeed appealed to the supporters of the NPP in the region to channel their grievances to his office for redress instead of resorting to violence.

Some youth in Tamale in the Northern Region suspected to be NPP members locked up the office of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The youth stormed the office of the CEO at the hospital but did not meet him and then ordered the secretary to pack her belongings and leave the place with immediate effect.

The office was then locked up by the youth and the secretary gave a message to nurses to inform the CEO not to come to the hospital again.

Security

The Northern Regional Minister disclosed that security agents were monitoring activities on the ground and would make recommendations to the relevant stakeholders for the necessary action to be taken.

According to the minister, there is a possibility that the curfew in Bunkpurugu and Kpatin would be lifted due to an improvement in the security situation in the area.

In the case of Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District, where he hails from, he said the security agencies were in talks with the stakeholders in the area to resolve the conflict.

He assured the people of the North that the Bimbilla situation would be over soon.

The Northern Regional Minister made this known when he paid a courtesy call on some chiefs, Northern Regional Chief Imam and the Christian Council in the region.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale