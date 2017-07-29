Stop Senseless Attacks On Police – Oppong-Boanu

The police administration has warned that “senseless” violent attacks by criminals on police personnel that have left some dead and others injured in recent times must stop.

COP James Oppong-Boanu, Director General in-charge of Administration of the Ghana Police Service, has warned that those making law enforcement agents their object of attacks would be crushed with the full force of the service.

His warning comes after a police officer was shot dead and another injured at Abeka Lapaz, Accra, when they (cops) attempted to stop a robbery operation in front of Las Palmas Restaurant on July 13, 2017.

Before this incident, another gang had shot and killed a police constable, Michael Kporyi, at Michel Camp, near Tema.

Speaking at a passing-out parade of some 556 new recruits yesterday, COP Oppong-Boanu stated that the police administration would do everything within the law to protect its officers from these attacks.

He called on personnel to stand firm and support the service to fight crimes in the country, while they also defend the weak, protect the poor in society and show respect for human rights.

He acknowledged the daunting task and challenges that confront the police, noting that crime has become more sophisticated, dangerous and challenging.

More than half of the recruits – 50.2 percent – who graduated from the Police Training School at Patasi in Kumasi – were women.

The police boss gave assurance that personnel would be supported with the needed logistics and motivation to enable them discharge their lawful duties to the country.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi