Stop Provoking NPP – Bugri Naabu

Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed with Chairman Bugri and Police Commander ACP Patrick Adusei Sarpong at YEA office Tamale

The Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Daniel Bugri Naabu has warned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members who are still occupying government positions not to provoke NPP youth.

According to him, when the NDC took over power in 2009, its members immediately chased NPP members from their various offices and took over their positions forcefully.

He indicated that since the NPP believes in the rule of law, the leadership of the party prevented the youth from repeating the mistakes of the NDC.

“If the NDC appointees who are still in office provoke NPP youth, we will show them action,” he said.

Chairman Bugri Naabu made this known when the Northern Regional Minister travelled to the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to open the place for work to begin after it was locked by some NPP youth.

The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not happy with the development in the region.

The Minister called on all NPP youth groups and members to channel their grievances to his office for redress.

He warned that individuals who lock up public institutions would be dealt with accordingly.

The Secretary of NPP Youth Groups in the region, Abdul Hack, apologized on behalf of the members for locking up government institutions.

“On behalf of all the youth groups, we say sorry for what happened and we hope the regional minister and our chairman will forgive us.”

He assured the regional minister, security agencies and residents of Tamale that the youth groups would not repeat their mistakes again.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale