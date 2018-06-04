Stop Bleaching – Rawlings Mocks Anita Desooso

Former President JJ Rawlings and Anita Desooso

Former President JJ Rawlings has advised the first vice chairperson of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Anita Desooso to stop bleaching.

According to the founder of the NDC, the former women organiser is becoming too fair and must watch the soap she uses on her skin.

The comment was made at the 39th June 4 revolution commemoration at Madina in Accra after Desooso had publicly apologised for the supposed misdeeds of the Mahama administration towards their founder while they were in office.

“She is getting too fair, let’s stop those things we use on the body, let’s stop using that soap, it’s not good. She says she is my daughter so let me say it; tomorrow too come and say I’m your father,” Rawlings mocked as the crowd burst into laughter at the taunting of the vibrant woman activist.

Responding to the taunt after the event, Desooso said she is not bothered by the attack by the founder of their party.

” I have no problem at all, He is my father and he is also fair,” she told Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan.

The NDC founder however urged party members to put aside their differences and work towards rebuilding the party.

“In spite of all these issues let us, as a party, not overlook the challenges plaguing our party. Let’s work to improve conditions and go back to our values”.

Background of the June 4 revolution

The revolution sparked when the then military government of the Supreme military Council (SMC II) of General F K. Akuffo put then flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings on public trial for attempting to overthrow the government on May 15th 1979. This happened because Rawlings was a junior soldier in the Ghanaian Army who with other soldiers were refused to be given their salaries.

Rawlings turned the trial against the government by accusing it of massive corruption and requesting that his fellow accused be set free as he was solely responsible for the mutiny. He was incarcerated. His diatribe resonated with the entire nation as there was massive suffering.

In the night of June 3rd 1979, junior military officers including Major Boakye Djan broke into the jail where Rawlings was being held and freed him, and ostensibly marched him to the national radio station to make an announcement. The first time the public heard from Rawlings was a now legendary statement that he Rawlings had been released by the junior officers and that he was under their command. He requested all soldiers to meet with them at the Nicholson Stadium in Burma Camp in Accra.

The entire nation went up in uproar. The soldiers rounded up senior military officers including three former heads of states, General F. K Akuffo, Ignatious Kutu Acheampong and Afrifa for trial. They were subsequently executed by firing squad.

-Starrfmonline