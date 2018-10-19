Stonebwoy To Host ‘Ashaiman To Da World’ Concert 

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy will host this year’s edition of his annual musical concert dubbed ‘Ashaiman To Da World Concert’ in Ashaiman on October 27.

The event will bring together individuals and lovers of dancehall, hip-hop and hiplife music who will witness performances from Ghana’s finest artistes.

Bound to be a show with magical and fiery performances from an incredible line-up of Ghanaian celebrated music icons, organisers are looking forward to an extraordinary concert yet to happen in Ghana.

Some of the artistes billed to rock the stage are Samini, Stonebwoy, Yaa Pono, MzVee, Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, among others, who are expected to heat up the crowd with their hit songs.

All the performing artistes billed to rock the event are also expected to set the venue on fire with their back-to-back hits and stagecraft.

Shatta Wale is also expected to make a surprise appearance at the concert.

According to the organisers, Stonebwoy is ready to unleash an extraordinary performance on the night; one that Ghanaian music fans have never witnessed before.

Last year’s event attracted the biggest crowd to ever grace any event staged in Ghana, and all artistes billed for the show proved their worth on the night.

The crowd in excess of 20,000 covered the entire Saka Saka Park as they cried for more after seven hours of non-stop music. Music fans have judged the concert as one of the biggest event of the year.

This year’s edition promises to stage the biggest and most electrifying street concert ever in Ghana.

By George Clifford Owusu