‘Stonebwoy Still On Zylofon Music Label’

Stonebwoy

Zylofon Music label has denied media reports claiming Livingstone Etse Satekla, known also as Stonebwoy, has left the record label to sign a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

According to the Communications Director of Zylofon Music, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Stonebwoy is still a signee of the Zylofon Music label despite news of him signing a deal with the Universal Music Group a few days ago.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, Asamoah-Baidoo revealed that Stonebwoy’s deal with Universal Music Group is to mainly help with the marketing of his music works worldwide, as well as his brand.

“Stonebwoy is still signed onto Zylofon Music, I mean nothing has changed. We have only signed a deal with the Universal Music Group to promote and market his music and brand on the international music scene. We have given a distribution of Stonebwoy’s product to a bigger label who we think has the capacity and resources to a wider consumer base and international market,” Arnold revealed.

He further said that Stonebwoy signing on to Universal Music Group is a plus for them and the artiste himself as they look forward to a fruitful relationship amongst themselves to promote the artiste’s music to as far as possible.

Also, Stonebwoy who is currently on his ‘Epistles of Mama World Tour’ in Europe, reacted to same reports claiming he has finally parted ways with Zylofon in a tweet, saying, “I am still with Zylofon Music. We have signed a deal with Universal Music Group! Get Ready For Unlimited Speed.”