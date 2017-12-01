  Stonebwoy, Samini Meet Shatta Wale @ S-Concert Tonight

Stonebwoy, Samini and Shatta Wale will tonight perform at this year’s ‘S-Concert’ at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Shatta Wale, who is one of Ghana’s most sought-after performers, has promised to prove to the audience that he is the reigning dancehall king in Ghana.

Shatta Wale, as usual, will set the enthusiastic fans into frenzy when he mounts the stage on Saturday to treat music fans to an unforgettable performance.

Reports reaching BEATWAVES indicate that Samini and Stonebwoy are ready to deliver their finest performances on the stage tonight. They have also promised to dazzle Ghanaian music fans with vibrant performances.

The much-hyped musical concert will also settle the raging debate over which of the three dancehall artistes is the best dancehall artiste in Ghana when it comes to stage performance.

The three reggae dancehall artistes will be backed by an impressive selection of fast-rising artistes who will ensure back-to-back performances all night.

Some of the artistes billed to perform alongside the artistes are Ebony, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Fancy Gadam, Lilwin, Adina and a host of others.

The 2017 ‘S-Concert’ is sponsored by Storm Energy Drink, Accra City Hotel, Express Savings & Loans, Ghana Post GPS, Hubtel and Cosmopolitan Health Insurance.

By George Clifford Owusu