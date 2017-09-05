Stonebwoy Rocks New York

Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy is billed to perform live at an event dubbed ‘Stonebwoy Live in New York’ concert at the Gramercy Theatre in New York in the United States this Friday, September 8.

The show is being organised by Nite-Lifer Entertainment to bring Stonebwoy closer to his fans in the States, as well as promote his brand.

The Ghanaian dancehall icon, who has performed on a number of local and international platforms, according to the organisers, has promised a massive showdown at the most-anticipated concert.

News of the award-winning dancehall artiste visit to the States to perform has spread like wild fire, sparking joy among Ghanaians and other African nationals living in the States.

The ‘Go High’ hitmaker is expected to perform his popular hit songs like ‘Go Higher’, ‘Run Go’, ‘Baafira’, ‘Ghetto Love’, ‘Pull Up’, ‘Sheekena’, ‘Body Hot’, among others.

Earlier last year, Stonebwoy performed at the King’s Theatre in Brooklyn at the Diaspora Calling, which was headlined by Grammy award-winner, Lauryn Hill.

He performed alongside some selected renowned African artistes such as Wizkid, Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Flavour Tiwa Savage and Iyanya.

Stonebwoy has won several awards, including VGMA Artiste of the Year and BET Best International Act: Africa (both in 2015). Stonebwoy is the author of two albums: ‘Grade 1’ in 2012 and ‘Necessary Evil’ in 2014.

By George Clifford Owusu