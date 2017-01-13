Stonebwoy Rescues The Needy

Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the showbiz industry as Stonebwoy, has disclosed that he will support surgeries of persons who have suffered disabilities due to road accidents.

The 2015 VGMA artiste of the year who went through a successful knee replacement surgery last year several years after he was involved in a motor accident says the initiative is part of the Livingstone Foundation’s goals to give back to society.

The dancehall artiste who is recognised as one of the leading reggae and dancehall artistes in the country today made the disclosure after he donated an amount of money to a patient at the St Joseph’s Hospital in Koforidua.

Stonebwoy in an interview with Hitz FM said the Livingstone Foundation has been in existence since 2014, though it has not been officially launched.

“I don’t have much to give, I always make an effort to give the little that I can give to those who deserve it. I always want to support those that have been disabled one way or the other by accidents,” he added.