Stonebwoy Meets Mavado In Gambia

Stonebwoy

The VGMA dancehall artiste of the year, Stonebwoy, has been invited to perform alongside Jamaican international dancehall star, Mavado, at a musical concert at the Gambian Independence Stadium, Gambia, on Saturday, May 13.

Stonebwoy will rock the stage alongside the Jamaican dancehall artiste, who is also the headline artiste for the concert.

The two reggae dancehall artistes will be backed by an impressive selection of local artistes who will ensure back-to-back performances all night.

Some of the local artistes billed to perform at the event include Shifta, Rockey Jeezy, Acamus and Deft.

The artiste has promised to give out his all for this concert.

Mavado is currently the biggest dancehall artiste in Jamaica and he took the position from Vybz Kartel when the latter started sinking following unconfirmed reports that he was bleaching.

Some of his hit songs include ‘The Messiah’, ‘On the Rock’, ‘House Top’, ‘So Blessed’, ‘The Thump’, ‘Wat Dem A Do‘, among others.

Mavado formed his own label, Mansion Records, in 2011, debuting with the single ‘Delilah’. This year, he recorded with UK hip-hop artiste Chipmunk on the track ‘Every Gyal’. The track is receiving rave reviews across key charts all over the world.

Stonebwoy, however, is more accepted in Ghana as one of the best dancehall artistes in the Ghanaian music industry.

The clashing of the two artistes on one stage on the same night has, therefore, raised a lot of anxiety and many have reportedly bet huge amounts of money on who would get the loudest audience response on the night.

By George Clifford Owusu