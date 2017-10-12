Stonebwoy, Lilwin Rock Kumasi

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and Lilwin last Saturday became the toast of thousands of music fans when they put up splendid performances at the grand launch of its latest bouquet of services, the GOTV MAX.

The two artistes who performed at the show dubbed ‘GOTV MAX Fireworks Launch Concert’ performed creditably to the satisfaction all music fans present at the show.

The event which was held at the Kumasi City Mall was organised by the Multichoice Ghana to outdoor its latest bouquet of services, the GOTV MAX.

The event attracted hundreds of music lovers and customers of GOTV, who defied the heavy downpour to witness the much-hyped event.

Stonebwoy and Lilwin set the entire venue on fire when they mounted the stage and treated fans to unforgettable performances.

Music fans who attended the event were happy to witness the performances from the artistes who were fantastic on stage.

Speaking at the event, the Public Relations & Communications Manager with Multichoice Ghana, Nii Amarh Dagadu, said GOTV had introduced the packages because of the favourable response the company has had from the public since it reduced the prices of its decoders to GH¢99 in June this year.

According to him, subscribers will now have the options between GOTV Lite which goes for a value of GH¢48 per year, GOTV Value GH¢18, GOTV Plus and the new bouquet GOTV Max which attracts a monthly subscription fee of GH¢60.

He said in addition to the wide array of channels on the existing bouquets, GOTV Max offers maximum entertainment and round the globe football action with additional channels, including CBS Reality, SONY MAX and La Liga.

“Currently our decoder prices go down further to GH¢79 and that includes the decoder, the antenna and one month of the GOTV Plus bouquet. But what happens is if you buy your decoder between now and the end of October, you get go TV max automatically,” Nii Amarh Dagadu pointed out.

Ten customers who participated in fun stage activities on the night walked away with free GOTV decoders.