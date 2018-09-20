Stonebwoy Is An Intelligent Musician – Pastor Eastwood Anaba

Pastor Eastwood Anaba

Pastor Eastwood Anaba has described Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy as an intelligent person whose work portrays his wisdom.

The Preacher in one of his sermons at the recently held Love Revolution conference praised the ‘bawasaba’ hitmaker referring to him as one of the gifted and blessed individuals in this country.

Pastor Eastwood revealed that he made efforts to reach out to Stonebwoy when he heard him on the radio.

“I listened to Stonebwoy, and I called my daughter to get me the number of that young man. I want to call him and tell him that he is very intelligent. I listened to the man, and it was almost as if, I was listening to a Professor from the University. So I told myself there are intelligent people in this country, blessed people in this country.”

In response, Stonebwoy, in a post on Instagram account said the words of Pastor Eastwood Anaba touched him.

He said Pastor Anaba’s words have placed as a ‘responsibility on him to achieve more.

“Good morning world. This touched my spirit. I can’t explain how. To be named amongst the intelligent by Rev. Eastwood Anaba of @EastwoodAnabaMinistries is actually a responsibility. An Obligation to achieve, a task to stay put” he posted on Social media.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, earlier this month suggested that Shatta Wale would be shot dead if he were in Jamaica for some of his outbursts and verbal attacks on other musicians.

In an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, a visibly furious Stonebwoy expressed anger at comments made by Shatta about the death of his (Stonebwoy’s) mother.

The Ashaiman-born star suggested that Shatta Wale had accused him of killing his mother, a claim he did not take kindly to.

Stonebwoy, who rebuffed attempts by the host of the show to calm him down, dared the ‘Dancehall King’ to make those claims to his face.

-Citifmonline