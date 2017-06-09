Stonebwoy Headlines Bomboclat Festival 

Stonebwoy

Top-ranking Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, will be going to Belgium in July to perform at a musical event dubbed, “Bomboclat Festival.”

Stonebwoy, who is the headline artiste for the event, will share the stage with some international musicians who will ensure back-to-back performances all night.

The festival will witness performances by Konshens, Charly Black, Anthony B, Agent Sasco (Assassin), Etana, Randy Valentine, among others, who will share the same stage with Stonebwoy and his BhimNation crew.

Celebrated Congolese musician, Fally Ipupa, will also share the stage with them. Also performing are guest artistes from America and Europe.

Scheduled for July 21 to 23, 2017, the organizers are stopping at nothing to ensure that they deliver a one-of-its-kind music festival.

Stonebwoy, the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, who has been nominated for this year’s BET awards, has promised nothing but historic stage performance.

The Ghanaian dancehall icon, who has performed on a number of local and international platforms, recently rocked the stage in Gambia alongside Jamaican dancehall artiste, Mavado.

He has collaborations with international musicians such as Jah Vinci, Trey Songz, Gappy Ranks, Randy Valentine, Wayne Wonder, Laza Morgan, General Pype Stylogee, Burna Boy, Morgan Heritage and a host of others.

Born Livingstone Etse Satekla , Stonebwoy is the CEO of Burniton Music Group. In 2015, he won Best International Act Africa, at the 2015 BET Awards and Artiste of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards.

By George Cliford Owusu