Stonebwoy Eyes Collaboration With Rihanna

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has said he is hoping for the opportunity to have collaboration with renowned American singer and songwriter Rihanna.

Stonebwoy, who featured Jamaican dancehall rapper and record producer, Sean Paul, on his latest ‘Epistles of Mama’ (EoM) album, said he will be excited to have collaboration with Rihanna, adding that collaboration with Rihanna has been part of his vision.

The dancehall artiste, in an interview with Drive Time host on Joy FM, Lexis Bill, said that he wants to have more collaboration with international artistes outside the African continent.

According to Stonebwoy, the collaboration is possible since he is keen on featuring a lot of international acts in the coming years on his album.

The BET award-winning artiste urged his fans in and around Ghana to look forward to collaborations with top American artistes.

Since his entry into the Ghanaian music industry a couple of years back, Stonebwoy has won the hearts of a many music lovers in the country, especially in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale, where he has staged a series of live performances.

He has worked and performed on a number of local platforms alongside a number of celebrated Ghanaian artistes.

With his electrifying and energetic performance, he has attracted a large fan base across the world, having staged performances in UK, USA, Australia, Italy, Holland, among others.

He has shared stage with international acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage, Wizkid and a host of others.