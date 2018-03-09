Stonebwoy Donates GH¢5,000 To Korle-Bu Accident Centre

Stonebwoy interacting one of the accident victims

Stonebwoy has donated an amount of GH¢5,000 to the accident ward of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on his 30th birthday.

As part of his corporate social responsibility, the BHIM Nation president also donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to patients at the ward.

Instituted by The Livingstone Foundation, the initiative is aimed at giving back to society and creating equal opportunities for kids and adults from deprived backgrounds.

Stonebwoy, who was once a victim of road accident, saw it needful to support and share quality moment with in-patients of the ward.