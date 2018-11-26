Stonebwoy, Davido, Others Win Awards @ AFRIMA 2018

Stonebwoy
Davido has been crowned artiste of the year at the fifth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held last Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra.
Davido beat competition from other celebrated music icons such as Wizkid, Nasty C and others to win the ultimate award.
Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy grabbed the best reggae dancehall artiste award while Shatta Wale also picked up best video award with the song ‘Gringo’.
Afro-pop artiste Kuami Eugene was adjudged grabbed the most promising artiste of the year award and his label mate, Kidi, took home the best in contemporary African music award.
Ghana’s fastest rapper Sarkodie received the best male in inspirational music with his song ‘Glory’.
The fifth AFRIMA Award was given to the internationally recognised South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka.
In what turned out to be an emotional moment for the audience, a special recognition awards was given to one of Ghana’s music veteran, Teddy Osei, the leader of the famous Osibisa Music Group which was founded in 1969.
Teddy Osei, who was helped to the stage in a wheelchair, had been suffering from a mild stroke, but was overwhelmed by such great honour.
The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, was awarded a special recognition for his contributions towards the growth and development of the arts and tourism sector of Lagos State, most importantly the role Lagos state played as official host of AFRIMA in its last four years— from 2014 to 2017.
With a total of 36 categories, the fifth AFRIMA winners were culled from the regional and continental categories.
See winners below:
REGIONAL CATEGORY
Best Female Artiste in Central Africa
-Daphne / Cameroon /Jusqu’à La Gare
Best Male Artiste in Central Africa
-FallyIpupa / DRC / Mannequin Ft Keback&Naz
Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa
-Betty G / Ethiopia / Mengedegna
Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa
-Bebe Cool / Uganda / Freedom
Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa
-LynaMahyemftMediMeyz /Algeria / Bye Bye
Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa
-Hamza El Fadly / Morocco / YaMraya
Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa
-Shekhinah / South Africa / Please Mr
Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa
-Nasty C / South Africa / Jungle
Best Female Artiste in Western Africa
-Tiwa Savage / Nigeria / Ma Lo Ft. Wizkid&Spellz
Best Male Artiste in Western Africa
-Davido / Nigeria / Fia
5TH AFRIMA WINNERS CONTINENTAL CATEGORY
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
-Betty G / Ethiopia / Wegegta
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
-Davido / Nigeria / FIA
BEST AFRICAN VIDEO
-Sesan / Gringo (Shatta Wale) / Nigeria
BEST AFRICAN ACT IN DIASPORA
-Hazel Mak / Malawi / Jaiva Ft. Roberto & Tay Grin
BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION
-GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa& Pappy Kojo / Ghana-Nigeria / Akwaaba
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN CONTEMPORARY
-Kidi / Ghana / Odo Remix Ft. Mayorkun&Davido
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN DANCE OR COREOGRAPHY
-Mr P. / Nigeria / Ebeano
BEST AFRICAN DJ
-Afrotronix / Chad / OyO
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ELECTRO
-Master KG / South Africa / Skeleton Move Ft. ZandaZakuza
BEST AFRICAN DUO, GROUP OR BAND
-Toofan / Togo / Money
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN HIP HOP
-M.ANIFEST FT KING PROMISE / Ghana / ME NE WOA
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN JAZZ
-Sibusiso Mashiloane / South Africa / Niza
BEST AFRICAN RAPPER OR LYRICIST
-Falz / Nigeria / La Fête
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN POP
-2Baba / Nigeria / Amaka Ft. Peruzzi
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN R REGGAE & DNCEHALL
-Stonebwoy / Ghana / Hero
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN R ‘N’ B & SOUL
|-Praiz / Nigeria / Champagne and Flowers
BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN ROCK
-Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu Ghazaleh / Egypt / EkaaMaksour
|BEST ARTISTE, DUO OR GROUP IN AFRICAN TRADITIONAL
-Irene Namatovu / Uganda / NsambilaNyumaNgaJanzi
BEST FEMALE ARTISTE IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC
-Sandra Nankoma / Uganda / Kaddugala
BEST MALE ARTISTE IN AFRICAN INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC
-Sarkodie / Ghana / Glory Ft. Yung
MOST PROMISING ARTISTE IN AFRICA
-Kuami Eugene / Ghana / Confusion
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
-Fresh VDM / Togo / Fia
REVELATION OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT
-Betty G / Ethiopia / Ere Manew
SONG OF THE YEAR
-GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa& Pappy Kojo / Akwaaba / Ghana
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
-Shekhinah Donell, Amon TauloChibiya II / South Africa / Different Ft. Mariechan
AFRICAN FANS’ FAVOURITE
-Nedy Music / Tanzania / One and Only Ft. Ruby
By George Clifford Owusu