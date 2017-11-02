I Still Hear My husband’s Voice – Major Mahama’s Wife

Barbara Mahama

Barbara Mahama, wife of the late Major Maxwell Mahama says she still hears the voice of the husband.

According to her, she has become even stronger after the brutal killing of her husband at Denkyira Oboase early this year.

“I could not believe my eyes when I saw the images of the body of Maxwell. I can still hear his voice directing me, Barbara do this, don’t do that. Today I knew he would want me to give out his breakfast. Today I knew he would want me to be bold and speak so I did. Maxwell today I did it for you”, she said.

Barbara Mahama further noted that, no one should go through what her late husband went through as she chronicles the effect of mob justice.

Barbara Mahama, was speaking on GHOne TV to remember her husband on his birthday, 1st November, 2017.

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama lost his life earlier this year when his identity was mistaken for an armed robber by residents of Dekyira Boase in the Central region.

He left behind two children and a wife who celebrates him at any given moment in her life.

-Adomonline