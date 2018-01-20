Stiff Judgment For Pastors

THE STANDARD of the churches of God today is the reflection of the calibre of Apostles, Prophets, Evangelists, Pastors and Teachers the churches have produced. When the preachers and teachers of God’s Word are blinded and deceived, the churches will be blinded and deceived too. It is said that when the blind leads the blind they both fall into a ditch.

A minister of Christ may start well, walking the narrow road that leads to eternal life, but he may be deceived along the way to stray into the broad road that leads to eternal destruction by the pleasures and cares of this world, pride of life, selfish ambitions and unhealthy desires for wealth. It is a dangerous thing for a servant of God to fall into deception, and refuse correction.

These days, some ministers of God go about their duties as if Jesus Christ will not return to judge the Church and the world in righteousness. Many think they will not stand before Christ Jesus to be judged with greater strictness. Can a man of God preach or teach anything without being judged?

A pastor is a father in the Lord. He feeds, strengthens, rebukes, corrects and encourages the disciples of Christ that are brought under his care, using the Word of God. He prays for their healing; he counsels and restores them when they stray from the path of righteousness.

The Bible says pastors watch over the souls of their church members, bearing in mind that they will give accounts of them to Jesus Christ on the Judgment Day. It is for this reason Christians are charged to obey their leaders.

“Obey your leaders and submit to them, for they are keeping watch over your souls, as those who will have to give an account…,” (Hebrews 13: 17).

It was the Lord Jesus Christ who strongly warned that people will give account on the Day of Judgment. Those who will appear before Christ to give account include all ministers. No matter a minister’s accomplishments, successes and the respect he earns, we will stand before Jesus Christ with our hands at your back to give account of our stewardship.

“But I tell you that men will have to give account on the day of judgment for every careless word they have spoken,” (Matthew 12:36).

All men of God including Sunday school teachers will give account of their preaching, teaching, prayers and counseling to Jesus Christ. In fact, some pastors have forgotten about this strong warning from the mouth of the Lord. They have forgotten that they are stewards of Christ Jesus’ sheep and that there will come a day of accountability.

You must know that a time is coming when the Lord Jesus, the Chief Shepherd, shall call all His servants to give accounts of their stewardship to Him. We will give account of the talents (spiritual gifts) that are committed to us. We will give account of the souls put under our care.

No pastor is free. A man of God is accountable to Jesus, his Master. A pastor will be required to give an account of how he ministered to the souls that were brought under his stewardship. When I meditate on the coming events on the judgment day, men of God are a group I plead God’s mercy for because of how they will be judged.

“Not many of you should become teachers, my brothers, for you know that WE WHO TEACH WILL BE JUDGED WITH GREATER STRICTNESS” (James 3: 1, ESV).

When we mount the pulpit to preach and teach, we should not only speak to the laity, but also to ourselves. When we caution people about the imminent judgment of the world, we must caution ourselves too. A genuine man of God preaches to himself first before he preaches to others.

Can anyone just get up and say he is called of God to start a church and teach people the Word of God? Well, we know that God calls, prepares and sends people to speak His Word to build up others in Christ. God’s Church needs servants to explain the wisdom of God to others for their edification, exhortation and comfort.

However, the apostle James warns that people should not rush into becoming pastors. James’ reason is obvious. Those who teach will be subjected to stiffer judgment. As evil communication corrupts good manners, so erroneous interpretation of scriptures poisons the souls of people and misleads them into hell fire.

Men of God who have abandoned Christ Jesus and His Word and have substituted them with money and prosperity messages will not go unpunished. Ministers who teach that God is not against abortion, witchcraft, fornication, adultery and idolatry in the Church cannot escape the judgment of God. They can run today, but they cannot hide tomorrow.

Sound teaching of the Word of God grounds people in the Christian faith and prepares them to endure trials and temptations as they walk with Christ Jesus. When a man of God is genuinely called, trained and sent by God to serve, his works will follow him. He will preach and teach what Christ Jesus preached and taught and do what the Lord did.

