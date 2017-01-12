Stay Indoors For Otumfuo’s Mother’s Burial – Residents Told

Baafuor Osei Hyeaman Brantuo VI

RESIDENTS OF Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region, have been advised to stay indoors in the night of Thursday, January 19, when the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, will be buried.

Brantuo Baafuor Osei Hyeaman VI, Otumfuo’s Manwerehene, explained that the precautionary order aims at helping to prevent unscrupulous people from taking advantage of the big event to foment trouble.

He stated emphatically that the precautionary order for people to stay indoors from Thursday to Friday dawn doesn’t have any traditional significance, noting that it is only aimed at preventing criminals from operating.

“The burial of our great queen mother will naturally attract a lot of people from far and near into the city and it is certain that hoodlums might take advantage of the event to cause trouble.

“We don’t want such weird things to happen therefore we are advising residents of Kumasi to stay indoors Thursday night when the Asantehemaa will be sent to the royal mausoleum at Breman,” Brantuo Baafuor Osei Hyeaman VI indicated.

The Manwerehene, who is part of three committees formed to ensure a smooth burial of the Asantehemaa – including security, publicity, medical, environment and sanitation – was speaking with DAILY GUIDE.

Last Respects

He indicated that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, would pay his last respect to the queen mother (his biological mother), followed by the paramount chiefs on Monday, January 16 – the first day of the burial ceremony.

Baafuor Brantuo disclosed that chiefs from the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) would also pay homage to the late queen mother on Tuesday. Reports indicate that ex-President Mahama will also pay his last respect on Tuesday.

According to the Manwerehene, it is likely that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lead a powerful government delegation to the palace to pay their last respects on Wednesday.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi