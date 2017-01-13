Ebenezer Boadi Acheampong

Supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been advised not to entertain any fears that they would be sidelined during recruitment into the various organizations.

They were asked to stay calm and desist from violence acts since the party would not neglect them during the recruitment process.

Ebenezer Boadi Acheampong, a leading member of the NPP in the Tema West Constituency, who made the call in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, appealed to all the branches of the security team of the party, Invisible Forces, to have faith in the party and wait for their reward at the right time.

The renowned freight forwarder explained that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to create jobs and an enabling environment for businesses to flourish.

He pointed out that true NPP members believe in the rule of law, saying “it is better to get a genuine job when the time comes than engaging in violent acts to flout the law.”

He therefore called on members of the party to desist from the invasion of state institutions.

According to reports, some of the party’s members have seized tollbooths across the country and invaded offices of state institutions such as NADMO, Passport Office, Tema Port, among others.

Mr. Acheampong stated categorically that it was wrong for the party’s members to take the law of the land into their hands, adding that “Vandalism cannot be supported by a party which believes in the rule of law.”

He called for peace and urged members to patiently wait for the NPP government to create jobs for them.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema