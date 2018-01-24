State To Cater For Limann’s Wife

President Akufo-Addo (right) with Mrs Dora Fulera Limann

President Akufo-Addo has announced that the state will take care of the wife of former President of the Third Republic, Dr. Hilla Limann.

According to him, Mrs Dora Fulera Limann, continue to conduct herself with dignity, befitting a former first lady of Ghana hence deserves the care and attention of government.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement at a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death of Dr Limann at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday.

The occasion which was also used to launch the Hilla Limann Foundation, had the theme: “The life of a scholar, diplomat and statesman.”

For her part, the former first lady thanked President Akufo-Addo for the support after the long neglect.

Madam Fulera Limann believes her husband will be very happy that at long last the state has recognized his contribution.

She however described the overthrow of the Limann government as “unjustified”.

For her, the overthrow of her husband brought to an abrupt end, a vibrant vision that he had for the development of the country.

Madam Fulera Limann expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for the decision to honour her husband.

-Adomonline