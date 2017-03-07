Starward Preparatory School holds Career Day

Some of the pupils dressed in their Professional uniforms

Starward Preparatory School, a leading private basic institution, held its annual Career Day at the forecourt of the school located at North Kaneshie, Accra on Friday.

According to Benjamin Oduro, administrator of the school, the institution of the Career Day is to create a platform for pupils to interact with various professionals.

Mr. Oduro explained that resource persons during the event informed the children about the nature of their respective professions.

He mentioned that about 20 resource persons from different sectors of the country’s economy counseled the pupils during the event.

The administrator mentioned that two personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), teachers, nurses, lawyers, doctors, musicians, footballers, architects and engineers took part in the exercise.

Aileen Boakye, a JHS pupil, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, was happy about the various presentations made by the resource persons.

“My intention is to be a lawyer to perform my duties to the best of my ability to help myself, family and state,” she remarked.

Ms Boakye mentioned that she would take her studies very seriously to enable her join the Bar and later the Bench.

According to her, she would provide legal services to a number people and institutions, including vulnerable persons.

In an interview, the Financial Director of the School, Adomako Bempah said the school, whose catchphrase is “Let your Light Shine,” was established in 1996 as a crèche and nursery school.

He revealed that Starward Preparatory School has steadily expanded into an international school, with Primary and Junior High School (JHS) departments, offering excellent tuition to shape the lives of the pupils.

He attributed their success story to a number of factors, including teaching methodologies being adopted by teachers of the school.

The Financial Director also lauded parents for their collaborative efforts in ensuring that teachers discharge their duties effectively.

