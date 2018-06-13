StarTimes Unveils World Cup Video Streaming

Officials of StarTimes Ghana on high table at the launch

StarTimes Ghana, has officially outdoored its App video streaming service ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Africa’s leading digital TV operator plans to give Ghanaians the opportunity to watch the World Cup on the move anytime and anywhere.

To mark the launching of the new service, StarTimes yesterday announced that the first 30,000 users can enjoy a very attractive Early Bird Promo for watching the World Cup on the StarTimes App.

From June 12 to 14, the first 30,000 subscribers only need to pay a discounted fee of GH¢ 7.00 for 38 days to subscribe to “ON Sport” bouquet on StarTimes App to watch all 64 World Cup matches in HD.

The original prices of the “ON Sport” service includes GH¢ 2.50 per day, GH¢ 10.00 for 1 week and GH¢ 25.00 for 38 days. However, these prices have been discounted for the first 30, 000 subscribers to GH¢ 1.50 for 1 day, GH¢ 6.00 for 1 week and GH¢ 7.00 for 38 days.

Besides live matches, full highlights, build-ups, interviews, analysis and magazine shows will also be available on the 5 StarTimes sports channels in the StarTimes “ON Sport” service.

“It is impossible to miss any moment of the World Cup with our App. There is absolutely no need to worry about the weather condition, signal quality, electricity or being in transit. Wherever you may be, with just a steady internet connection, the StarTimes App will get you fully entertained.” Akofa Djankui, Head of Marketing of StarTimes Ghana, told reporters.

She added that over 70 channels on the StarTimes App, covering movies, series, documentaries, music and sports, are currently open to all users for free in a limited time.

Payment of subscription can be done through all mobile money payment platforms as well as Slydepay.

The StarTimes App can be downloaded in various channels, including Google Play, App Store and StarTimes websites.

All 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will also be available and in HD on the StarTimes decoder. Ghanaweb