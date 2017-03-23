If I Start Talking, The NDC Will Collapse – Allotey Jacobs

Central Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has said the party will collapse if he starts talking.

He alluded to the fact that the defeat of the party has infuriated the rank and file of the party- who felt the party failed to executive its agenda for victory. He said ‘’If I start talking, NDC will collapse.

There is a bomb hanging on my chest, and if it falls, the party is doomed.’’

In his view, those who are expressing their anger over the defeat in the public have the right to do so because ‘’they are speaking on our behalf. For them to address these issues in the public, is the best because we do not want to destroy the party.’’

The issues being raised by these persons he said, are true and reiterated that, all was not well with the party in the run up the 2016 general elections.

When asked why the party failed to resolve their differences since they knew things were not well, he said, ‘’as a party in power, we were trying hard to manage these crises.

We managed it in such a way that, the public was unaware of the big divisions within the party.

As a government we should do that, and that is what we did. In order to cover everything and to make sure that we win the elections and settle our differences.

But it never happened because man proposes God disposes. So we thought we were going to win the elections to resolve the problems but we lost. And when you lose the elections you will come out.

-rainbowradioonline