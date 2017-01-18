Stars In Winning Start  

Lone goal hero Dede Ayew being joined by Gyan, Mubarak Wakaso and Atsu (Partially covered)to celebrate his goal

The Ghana Black Stars have begun their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign on a bright note with a 1-0 win over their bogey side Uganda in Gabon yesterday.

West Ham winger Dede Ayew stepped forward to convert a spot kick perfectly after skipper Asamoah Gyan was fouled in the first half.

The only goal in the Group D opening game etched Dede’s name in gold equaling Rev. Osei Kofi and Asamoah Gyan AFCON record as Ghana’s top scorers (Seven goals).

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango demonstrated brilliance to deny Gyan, man-of-the match Christian Atsu and Dede the chance to hit the back of the net.

It was a disappointing return for the Cranes after 39 years absence from the continent’s soccer festival.

Ghana multiplied in attack on many occasions particularly in the first half but failed in all attempts to double the lead against a side that has been a thorn in their flesh lately.

The Ugandans took charge of the game after the break but Daniel Amartey, John Boye, Harrison Afful and Baba Rahman, who took an early shower due to injury provided cover for goalkeeper Razak Braimah.

The Black Stars, with three points, next face Mali on Saturday.

Result of the other Group D game involving Egypt and Mali was not available at press time.

From : Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil