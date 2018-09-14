Stars Will Qualify Beforehand… Coach Appiah Promises

Kwasi Appiah

Ghana coach has stated categorically that the Black Stars will qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations beforehand.

The 0-1 loss to Kenya five days ago in Nairobi has stoked debate among the football populace; with many expressing misgivings.

But the coach has given the assurance that all is not lost yet; and that measures are in place to ensure Ghana makes an appearance in next year’s African soccer festival.

He described the Nairobi experience as unfortunate, and pointed out that the entire team had resolved to give their best shot in the remaining four games.

And touching on whether he is under pressure to lift the next AFCON silverware, he responded in the negative, saying “…I’m not under pressure, I was tasked to build a team; I must say I’m on course. I want to leave a team that can benefit Ghana many years after I have gone.

“It is the reason I give most players the opportunity to prove themselves; it is a risk I take but will be a benefit to Ghana regarding transition.

“We will qualify before the last game, I’m very positive about, we will definitely make it. The fact that a player didn’t make it to Kenya does not mean that player is out of the team. What is important is you make the squad for the championship.

“I’m not distracted, so long as I know that I am on course, I stick to my decision; which in most times is in the paramount interest of Ghana.”

Ghana still occupies the Group F summit with superior goals after two games-a 6-0 win in the opening game against Ethiopia.

The stars will host Sierra Leone in a double assignment in October.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum