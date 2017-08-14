Stars To Thrill Fans @ Swedru Akwanbo Festival

Kwaw Kese

As part of activities marking this year’s Agona Swedru Akwanbo Festival, Kasapa FM, in collaboration with EIB Network, will host a musical jam dubbed ‘Akwanbo Festival Jam’ at the Agona Swedru Sports Stadium in the Central Region on Saturday, August 19.

Bound to be an event with magnificent performances from some selected celebrated music icons, organisers of the event are looking forward to an extraordinary live musical concert yet to happen at Agona Swedru.

The jam which is being organised by Accra-based Kasapa FM forms part of activities lined up to celebrate the Akwanbo Festival, which kicks off this Thursday, August 17.

The event, BEATWAVES gathered, is also meant to celebrate all the artistes billed for the event, and also to give the Ghanaian music fans a party like no other.

The ‘Akwanbo Festival Jam’ will also serve as a social medium that will allow music and festival lovers from different backgrounds to network, mingle and be entertained with great live musical performances from the artistes.

The jam which has Kwaw Kese as one of the headline artistes will witness performances from a number of Ghanaian dancehall and hiplife artistes like Ebony, Medikal, Patoranking from Nigeria, Nautyca and a host of other prominent artistes.

The Swedru Sports Stadium is expected to be filled with over 5,000 music and festival lovers from all walks of life who will witness the best of Kwaw Kese, Patoranking, Ebony and a host of other dancehall and hiplife artistes.

All the artistes billed for the event will make the night a dazzling one with their stagecraft, dancing, singing and rapping skills, organisers have assured.

Akwanbo is an annual festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of the Agona Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana. The festival is one of the biggest festivals in Ghana which is attended by over one million people from all walks of life.

By George Clifford Owusu