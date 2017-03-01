Stars Thrill Fans @ ‘Northern Explosion Concert’

Maccasio performing at the event

The Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday came alive when some selected Ghanaian hiplife music icons graced the Accra edition of the ‘Northern Explosion Concert’ with celebrated Tamale-based rapper, Sherif Abdul-Majeed, known in the showbiz scene as Maccasio, as the headline artiste.

The event is part of activities lined up this year to celebrate the achievements of Maccasio in the Ghanaian music industry.

Maccasio performed brilliantly, succeeded in wowing the crowd at the event.

On the night, he was full of energy and his stagecraft was equally apt. He dished hit songs from old and current albums.

It was a hilarious spectacle as the prolific artiste treated the excited crowd to some serious dance moves on stage.

The concert which attracted thousands of music fans from all walks of life also witnessed thrilling performances from stars such as Iwan, Sherifa Gunu, Kofi Kinaata, AJ Nelson, Amerado, Bastero, Tuba Zacks, as well as other northern-based artistes such as Chogu Boys, Arisky, Gaffachi, Flowa and Naa Body.

Maccasio who recently signed a one year deal with Giant Malt is very popular in northern Ghana, drawing record crowds at most of his gigs.

His last year’s peace concert held on August 13, for instance, attracted thousands of patrons to the Tamale Stadium.

The ‘Too Big’ rapper has also collaborated on projects with sought-after mainstream artistes, including Kofi Kinaata, Zeal (VVIP) and Shatta Wale.