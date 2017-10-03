Stars Thrill Fans @ African Legends Night

Abrantie Amakye Dede in a pose with eShun

The Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra came alive last Saturday September 30 as seasoned Ghanaian highlife musicians put up sterling performances at the sixth edition of the African Legends Night concert.

The much-hyped concert which was expected to be one of the biggest and finest shows in the capital this year lived up to the hype, as all the performers gave music fans classical live band music.

Music fans from Ghana, Togo, Ivory Coast and Nigerian who attended the event were happy to witness historic performances from all the performers on stage.

The event was hosted by award-winning radio personality, Kwame Sefa Kayi of Peace FM.

The much-anticipated show, organised by Global Media Alliance (GMA), in collaboration with Vodafone, was set in motion with performances from eShun, Akablay, among others.

eShun exhibited her talent and dynamism, despite being the show’s youngest performer on the bill, before paving way for the highlife giants.

The event which also attracted a number of important personalities, including stakeholders in the music industry and some media personnel, also witnessed energetic performances from Abrantie Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba and Kanda Bongo Man, the headline artiste from Congo.

Amakye Dede performed his evergreen tunes, and had everyone rushing to the dance floor.

The sound quality and great showmanship of Abrantie Amakye Dede and his Hi-Kings Band was simply extraordinary.

Daddy Lumba also turned the venue upside down with a fantastic performance from his hit songs like ‘Doctor Panie’, ‘Yentie Obiaa’, ‘Menya Mpo’ and others.

Kanda Bongo Man also delivered some of his popular songs from his celebrated albums of ‘Amour Fou’, ‘Kwassa Kwassa’, ‘Monie’, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu