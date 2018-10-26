Stars Slip In Ranking

Ghana Black Stars

Ghana moved down one place in the latest FIFA ranking released yesterday for the month of October.

The Black Stars are now ranked 52nd in the world and seventh on the African continent.

They missed the chance to accumulate points after their double-header 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone was cancelled by CAF.

Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot after the two countries had tied at the top last month.

While both sides won one game and drew another in October, the Belgians, with 1,733 points, moved ahead by a single point under the formula for calculating the rankings.

Brazil, one of the only two non-European sides in the top 10 along with Uruguay, remain third, followed by Croatia and England.