Stars Shock Japan

Black Stars

Ghana’s Black Stars yesterday defeated Japan (Blue Samurai) 2-0 in their international friendly in Tokyo.

Ghana took an early lead in the 9th minute from a skipper Thomas Partey’s free kick.

The Russia World Cup bound side attempted to cancel the lead on various occasions but goalkeeper Richard Ofori proved equal to the task.

Japan sought the equaliser but they found no success due to poor finishing and decisive goalkeeping from Richard Ofori in post for Ghana.

Ghana’s new kid on the block, Levante’s Emmanuel Boateng doubled the Stars lead after recess to hand coach Kwasi Appiah his third victory on his return.

The Levante man was brought down by Japan goalie, Eiji Kwashima as he chased a long punt from Richard Ofori. He converted the resultant spot kick for Stars’ second goal.

Appiah will hope to replicate yet another resplendent showing when he guides the Stars against Iceland on June 7.

Two opportunities confront Japan to redeem themselves in their trial games against Switzerland and Paraguay before the Russia World Cup showpiece.

They are housed in Group H with Senegal, Colombia and Poland.

Japan starting line-up (3-4-2-1): Kawashima; Yoshida, Hasebe (Ideguchi 76), Makino; Haraguchi (G. Sakai 46), Oshima, Yamaguchi (Shibakasi 59?) Nagatomo; Honda, Usami (Kagawa 46?); Osako

Ghana starting line-up (4-2-3-1): Ofori; Yiadom, Sumaila (Gyasi 77), Opoku, Agbenyenu; Sackey (Kasim 71), Attamah; Ampomah, Partey, Acheampong (Dwamena 64); Boateng (Wriedt Okyere 82)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum