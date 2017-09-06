Stars Shine In Congo

Jonathan Mensah struggling for the ball

Ghana’s Black Stars yesterday shrugged off their Kumasi debacle to deliver a comprehensive 5-1 win over their Congolese counterparts in the World Cup qualifier return fixture.

The entire nation descended heavily on Coach Kwasi Appiah and his charges for throwing a stick in Ghana’s World Cup spokes last Friday with a 1-1 drawn results.

But playing without skipper of the side, Asamoah Gyan, his deputy, Dede Ayew and his brother, Jordan, the Stars gave good account of themselves.

Ghana ended the first half of the game with an emphatic 3-1 win and closed the second chapter with two goals.

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, scorer in the Baba Yara stalemate game recorded a hat-trick with attacker Richmond Boakye Yiadom hitting the back of the net twice.

And per the standings at press time-Uganda with seven points, followed by Egypt with six points and Ghana with five points, the Black Stars World Cup destiny was heavily dependent on the Egypt-Uganda game scheduled for last night.

It was Ghana’s first World Cup qualifier win, having drawn with Uganda and Congo (First leg) and lost to Egypt.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum