Stars Set To Shine Today

Ghana’s Black Stars begin yet another journey for honours in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon today. Kick-off is 5pm.

They face non other opponent than the Cranes of Uganda, a side that has blighted their 2018 World Cup campaign, in a Group D opener.

What makes the game dicey for Avram Grant and his men is their opponent’s high motivation to participate in this year’s edition after a long absence (about three decades) and the fact that they are playing a side that they drew with at their backyard few months ago in Tamale.

They have proven to be tough customers for Ghana in most of their engagements and a similar trend is highly anticipated in today’s clash.

Refreshingly however, there is a wind of positivity blowing in the camp of Ghanaians, who appear poised to prove a point.

Many, including students of the game have given the Black Stars little chance to travel far in the four-day old competition.

But they have proven beyond doubt during rehearsals that they mean real business this time around, after 35 years of no silverware and with no injury worries, the Stars are bent on proven a point.

Skipper of the side Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Dede Ayew on arrival from Dubai in separate interviews sounded highly optimistic but called for massive prayer from their fans.

To them, they are through with about 70% of the contract by preparing mentally and physically and all they are calling for is total support from Ghanaians.

Courtesy: Kenpong Travels/Sahel Sahara Bank

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil