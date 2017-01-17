Stars To Pocket Any Amount

Reports from the camp of the Black Stars suggest that the playing body have decided to pocket any amount by way of remuneration.

The decision comes in the wake of hostile response from Ghanaians regarding the team’s bonuses for the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

It emerged that the playing body requested government for the restoration of their $10,000 winning bonus after immediate past Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye had slashed it to $8,000.

The appeal stoked intense controversy from the Ghanaian populace ahead of the soccer festival.

However, hours before the game, the team met with Management and agreed to put on their patriotic clothing by accepting any appreciable amount from the state.

Ghana FA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie-Daara in an interview indicated that ”The players have told us that they will take any amount that the nation is willing to pay them as their bonus. They met the management committee and told them this.”

He added that ”They want to send a signal to the Ghanaian public that they are not playing because of the money and hence this decision. Whatever Ghana can pay, they will take it.”

Ghana, last edition’s losing finalists is in Group D with Uganda, Mali and Egypt.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil