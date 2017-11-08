Stars New Shirt Stokes Debate

The New jersey in question

Heated debate has already rocked the football fraternity even before the Black Stars’ new shirt unveiling.

The team’s kit sponsor, Puma per its policy has redesigned the senior national soccer side Black Stars jersey for next year.

The new apparel, which would be unveiled when Ghana host Egypt in their final World Cup qualifier in Cape Coast has a red, yellow and green at the neck, a black star on the chest, with yellow sleeves on red.

Those not in favor of the yet to be outdoored shirt have in separate words pointed out that it lacks some amount of touch and it is so un-Ghanaian.

To them, the annual practice by the kit manufacturing giants is a clear case of imposing its (Puma) marketing ideology on Ghana.

A seasoned football administrator, Nana Fitzgerald Bakers Wood, however said “For now, it is too late to right the wrong, we don’t have any choice; the manufacturers should have at least accorded us some amount of respect by giving us about four samples to choose from.

“I think we should do the proper thing in future, and by the proper thing, I mean the manufacturers should give us the opportunity to have a say in the design.”

But Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communication Director Ibrahim Sani Daara has said in an interview that the manufacturer designed it in consultation with GFA.

Kwasi Appiah’s men, currently in Cape Coast rehearsing for Sunday’s tie, will use the new shirt in the last qualifier.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum