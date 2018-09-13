Stars Must Stay Focused …Sam Johnson

Sam ‘Foyoo’ Johnson

Former Black Stars utility player, Sam ‘Foyoo’ Johnson, has expressed gross optimism in Ghana’s 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

Ghana’s 0-1 defeat to Kenya over the weekend generated debate among the team’s faithful; questioning their ability to make it to next year’s final.

However, the former Hearts of Oak defender is of a strong conviction that the team could shrug off the Kenya setback to qualify and go ahead to break their over three decades trophy drought.

Foyoo said on Asempa FM yesterday that “I believe the players can win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.”

The strong man added “The players must stay focused and concentrate. They must stop underrating teams and I know with that they can win the trophy.

“They must know that is their target and I believe the players will be able to deliver.”

He also expressed belief in Ghana’s improvement after constituting the Normalization Committee saying, “I believe so because that is what we are all yearning for.”

Ghana began the 2019 campaign brightly with a 5:0 thumping of Ethiopia and are scheduled to play Sierra Leone in a double header in October, by hosting the Leone Stars in the first leg.

Despite the Nairobi setback, Ghana still leads the Group F table with three points.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum