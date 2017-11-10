Stars Missing From CAF Best XI

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) best XI for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers list does not have any Ghanaian player, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

The list has two Egyptians; Mohammed Salah and Ahmed Hegazi as well as Nigeria’s Victor Moses and Leon Balogun.

Released on Thursday, it captures the best players from the various national teams throughout the qualification process.

The Black Stars for the first time in eleven years failed to qualify for the World Soccer festival.

World Cup Qualifiers XI:

Denis Onyango (Uganda); Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast), Ahmed Hegazi (Egypt), Leon Balogun (Nigeria), Aly Maaloul (Tunisia); Victor Moses (Nigeria), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Youssef Msakni (Tunisia), Mbark Boussoufa (Morocco), Khalid Boutain (Morocco); Mohamed Salah (Egypt).