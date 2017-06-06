 Stars Land In ‘Oseikrom’

The Black Stars, yesterday afternoon, hit the Garden City of Kumasi, (Oseikrom), venue for Sunday’s 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

Before the trip, the team held a non-residential training camp in Accra to sharpen their edges ahead of the game.

The Black Stars who restarted their training program at the Baba Yara Stadium few hours after arrival, will hold its daily training sessions at 3:30pm till Saturday.

Part of the team’s itinerary will see the national male soccer side visit an orphanage in Kumasi to make some donations and also inspire the children.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum