Stars-Kotoko Game Useful …Coach Appiah

Kwasi Appiah

Ghana Coach Kwasi Appiah says the Black Stars-Asante Kotoko friendly game in Kumasi tomorrow will serve as a useful exercise.

The male senior national soccer side will take on the Porcupine Warriors following cancellation of the Stars-Sierra Leone AFCON qualifier by FIFA.

To the coach, the availability of the players offers his technical team an opportunity to access his charges, particularly the new ones among them.

He also pointed out that it offers fans of the Garden City an opportunity to ‘connect’ with the team, having played outside Kumasi for a long time.

The soft-spoken trainer said in an interview “It is a useful exercise. Our next game is against Ethiopia next month so we should prepare for it and playing a friendly before the Ethiopia game.

“The thing is, we requested for the players for a number of days and they can only request for their players should the time elapse but it’s prudent and a sign of respect we alert the clubs that the match is canceled but the nation wants to play a friendly.”

Appiah added “Some of the players are new into the team and others are coming back after a long layoff, it’s important we, at least, get more matches for the new players especially.

“It’s good for me as a coach and the playing body to assess the players. Let us not forget it’s been a while since the Black Stars played here and it’s an opportunity for Kumasi fans to see their team at this time when no football is being played.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum