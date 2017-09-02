Stars Fail To Shine

The Black Stars yesterday produced a lackluster performance; drawing parity with their Congolese counterparts in Kumasi.

The 1-1 score line blights their Russia 2018 campaign, having recorded just two points from three games.

Ghana fought from a first half goal down after the visitors capitalized on a Joseph Attamah Laweh error. Earlier, defender Daniel Amartey’s lack of communication with goalkeeper Richard Ofori nearly gifted the Congolese the opener.

Things just did not go well for the Kwasi Appiah men, which forced him (Appiah) to bring on Harrison Afful for the restart, and replaced skipper Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Dede Ayew after recess.

Atletico Madrid man Thomas Partey crowned his brilliance with a leveler after connecting home a Christian Atsu through pass with four minutes remaining.

The Stars threw more men in front thereafter, but the visitors resisted them in all their attempts.

Ghana will face the same side in the return fixture in Congo on Tuesday.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum