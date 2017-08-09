Stars B Defeat, Wake Up Call… Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu

Head coach of Ghana’s home based national team (Black Stars B), Maxwell Konadu says their 1-3 defeat to Attram Academy in Monday’s friendly at the Accra Stadium was a wake up call ahead of their 2019 CHAN qualifiers.

The Black Stars B team will lock horns against the Stallions of Burkina Faso in the first leg encounter of the 2019 CHAN qualifiers to be played on August 12 in Ouagadougou.

According to the highly experienced coach, it was their first defeat since they begun preparations some few months ago but this defeat presents him the opportunity to trim down his squad and select players who are up to the task.

“It was good exercise, this was the first time we have been beaten and for me, it serves as a wake-up call even though we didn’t start with the best of our available players.

“But we needed to give other players the opportunity to see what they have got, so now I have a clearer idea of those making the trip. It good to see these players in the match situations, if they are at the clubs, they are fantastic but when they don the national colours, it is a different situation all together,” Konadu said in a post match interview. Ghanacrusader.com