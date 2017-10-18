Starr FM’s ‘S-Concert’ In December

This year’s edition of the ‘S-Concert’ is scheduled to take place in Accra in December this year.

According to reports, this year’s concert will bring together the most exciting and chart-topping hit-makers of the year for an unforgettable night.

The organisers are yet to announce the headline artistes for the event. Some surprise artistes for this year’s event will also be made public soon.

The annual event which is in its fourth year has, in the past, celebrated young, upcoming and award-winning Ghanaian artistes who have made a lot of impact on the music scene.

The first edition of the event which was held on December 13, 2014 at Osu-Oxford Street in Accra brought together five of the nation’s most celebrated dancehall and Afro-pop artistes.

The second edition was held on Friday, December 4, 2015. It attracted the biggest crowd to ever grace any event staged in Ghana, and all artistes billed for the show proved their worth on the night.

The third edition was also held on November 5, 2016 at the Accra Sports Stadium, which attracted over 30,000 music fans from all walks of life.

The ‘S-Concert’ has, so far, witnessed performances from artistes like MzVee, Eno, Ras Kuuku, Article Wan, Wisa, Nii Funny, Yaa Pono, among others.