Starr FM Celebrates 3 Years Of Excellence In Broadcasting

Bola Ray

Starr 103.5 FM, the flagship radio station of the EIB Network, will mark three years of in-depth, comprehensive and excellence in broadcasting on Friday, August 4, 2017.

Starr FM has been a major force to reckon with in the media landscape barely three years in existence.

Being the foremost to commence on air programming amongst EIB Network’s subsidiary stations captained by its CEO Kwabena Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray), Starr FM has churned out insightful and compelling programming with a focus on excellent delivery of on air and online content.

From the Morning Starr to The Zone, Starr Drive, Starr FM has over the years delivered top-notch programming for its target audience in Ghana and across the world.

Barely a year in existence, Starr FM was adjudged the best radio station in Ghana with showbiz content at the City People Entertainment Awards held in Nigeria in 2015.

Its online outfit Starrfmonline.com also won the CIMG’s Emerging Digital Media of the Year 2016. The station’s on-air personalities have also added more to their awards cabinet.

As part of activities marking the anniversary, there will be a special edition of the Zodiac Party with jams from Nii Ayi Tagoe at the Django Bar inside Rockstone’s Office.

Master and turntable DJs, Vyrusky and Mono, will also treat patrons to special mixes, while fans will also have the opportunity to have fun with on air personalities from Francis Abban to KOD, Anita Erskine, Giovani and Jon Germain.