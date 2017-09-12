‘Starlets Will Deliver The Trophy’

Ghana’s Black Starlets

Ghana’s Black Starlets are housed in Group A with Columbia, United States of America and host India in the forthcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup; one of the toughest groups.

But coach of the side, Paa Kwesi Fabin has a strong conviction that in his charges lie the potential to emerge as the ultimate winners.

He told the media in a reception at the India High Commission in Accra that mistakes detected in the African Youth Championship in Gabon have been addressed; giving him the hope that the team is not far from returning home with the ultimate.

Coach Fabin said “The last time when we participated in the AYC, I said I wanted qualification but this time we have the men to deliver the trophy, all things being equal. ”

The tournament is scheduled from October 6 to 28.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum