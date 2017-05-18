 Starlets Thump Gabon 5-0 …To Pick World Cup Ticket

Black Starlets

Ghana’s Black Starlets yesterday made it two straight wins with a 5-0 crushing of hosts Gabon at the African U-17 Championship to qualify for the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

The Black Starlets now have six points and have advanced to the semi-final of the competition.

Captain Eric Ayiah registered his second brace of the competition after opening the scoring from the spot in the 33rd minute.

He now leads the scorers chart with four goals.

Winger Emmanuel Toku also scored twice in the 34th and 66th minutes respectively.

Mandela Academy’s Patmos Arhin came off the bench to score the fifth goal on 76 minutes.

Ghana will now play Guinea who drew 1-1 with Cameroon, in their final Group match on Saturday.