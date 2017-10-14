Starlets Land In Mumbai

The Black Starlets of Ghana yesterday departed to Mumbai from their New Dehli base to prepare for their round of 16 clash in the 2017 FIFA World Cup.

The two-time champions are yet to know their opponent for the next round but are likely to face either Costa Rica, Germany or Guinea in the round of 16 scheduled for Wednesday.

Ghana emerged Group A winners after accumulating six points thus two wins and a loss. Colombia came second in a very congested group as they surpassed USA on goal difference to gain an automatic qualification spot.

USA on the other hand could emerge as the one of the best third placed teams who will progress to the next round of the competition.