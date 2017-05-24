Starlets Coach Sure Of Final Ticket

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Ghana coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says his side holds the aces to reach the final of the CAF U-17 Nations Cup at the expense of Niger in today’s semi-final.

The Black Starlets beat Le Mena Cadets in two friendly matches played at the Accra Stadium last month.

Ghana were the best side after the Group stage after scoring nine goals and conceding non.

But the 58-year-old is refusing to write off their opponents but says his side have the advantage.

”We respect our opponents. (Niger); but our chance of progressing to the final is very bright,” Fabin told CAFOnline.com

”In fact, we are happy they’ve qualified together with us because we played two friendlies with them as part of our preparations for this competition but a semi-final match is not the same as a friendly so we would leave no stone unturned,” he added.