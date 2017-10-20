Starlets Coach Bars Scouts… From Camp

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Black Starlets coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has instructed security personnel at the team’s hotel (Four Points) in Mumbai to bar Scouts from approaching his charges.

Scouts have approached most of the players for their signatures which according to the coach is having a telling effect on the team.

That has compelled the coach to tighten security arrangements to ensure that the players have a hundred percent concentration.

The coach said in an interview ahead of the Niger game that “l have told the hotel security not to allow anybody without accreditation, entry.

“A lot of scouts have expressed interest in the players, they keep coming to the hotel, it’s not helping, it distracts them, so l have instructed that unaccredited persons should not be allowed in here.”

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Mumbai, India