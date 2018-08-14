Star Madrid Coach Denies Bonus Brouhaha

Michael Osei

Head coach of Star Madrid, Michael Osei has poured cold water on rumours of unpaid player bonuses for seven games.

Players of the Division One side, owned by businessman Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1) are said to have gone past seven matches without bonuses.

The development has stoked controversy among the football populace, taking into account the staggering $10m sponsorship package Zylofon Cash has injected into the Ghana Premier League.

But coach of the Division One campaigners has denied the allegation saying, “Kofi, disregard the rumour, there is no truth in it; I am surprised it is coming from the playing body; some of them.

“These are players who received good financial package by way of signing on fees, their salaries don’t delay, and I can tell you for a fact that they are better off in terms of conditions of service as compared with some Premier League players.

“To sum it up, I will say whoever is propagating this rumour is an ingrate; Management will not be happy to hear this because it is false, I am not happy either because conditions here are good.”

